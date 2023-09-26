Strong 6.1-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia

Jakarta, Sep 26 A strong earthquake measuring 6.1 on the Richter scale struck indonesia's North Sulawesi province on Tuesday, but did not trigger giant waves, authorities said.

The country's weather agency had earlier released the earthquake's magnitude of 6.3 before they revised it, reports Xinhua news.

The quake occurred at 8.39 a.m., with its epicenter being at 40 km southeast of Kepulauan Talaud district and a depth of 109 km, it said.

The weather agency did not issue tsunami warning as the quake did not potentially trigger giant waves.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor