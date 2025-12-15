"Strong and strategic message to humanity": PM Modi lauds Jordan's stand against terrorism, extremism and radicalisation

Amman [Jordan], December 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded Jordan's leadership for projecting a "strong and strategic message to humanity" in confronting terrorism, extremism and radicalisation, highlighting the close alignment between India and Jordan on these issues during his visit to Amman.

At delegation-level talks with King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein, Prime Minister Modi said both countries share a "common and clear position" against terrorism. He noted that his earliest interactions with the Jordanian monarch took place at international forums focused on countering violent extremism, underscoring a long-standing convergence in their perspectives.

Recalling those engagements, the Prime Minister said, "Our first meetings were at global platforms focused on fighting violent extremism. Even then, Your Majesty spoke with clarity and conviction. Under your leadership, Jordan has consistently conveyed a powerful message against terrorism, extremism and radicalisation."

Prime Minister Modi also referred to Jordan's role in efforts aimed at peace and stability in West Asia, particularly on Gaza. "You have played a very active and positive role on the issue of Gaza from the very beginning. We all hope that peace and stability will prevail in the region," he said, while thanking the Jordanian leadership for the warm welcome extended to him and his delegation.

He added that the discussions and ideas shared during the talks would help take India-Jordan relations to "new heights," indicating scope for deeper engagement across several areas of cooperation.

In response, King Abdullah II said Prime Minister Modi's visit symbolised decades of friendship, mutual respect and productive cooperation between the two countries, placing the current dialogue within the broader framework of bilateral relations.

The Jordanian monarch said India and Jordan enjoy a strong partnership and share a common vision of advancing prosperity for their people. "Over the years, our collaboration has expanded across multiple sectors. Your visit provides an important opportunity to chart new paths of economic cooperation in areas such as industry, ICT, pharmaceuticals, agriculture and energy, among many others," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi arrived in Amman as part of his three-nation tour covering Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman.

He was received at the airport by Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, who accorded him a formal welcome.

Ahead of the visit, Prime Minister Modi had said the tour would focus on countries with which India shares deep civilisational links as well as strong contemporary partnerships.

From Jordan, the Prime Minister will travel to Ethiopia at the invitation of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali, marking his first official visit to the African nation.

In the concluding phase of the tour, the Prime Minister will visit the Sultanate of Oman, where he is set to interact with the Indian diaspora and hold discussions focused on further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

