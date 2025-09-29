Strong "Nari Shakti" connection in her story: PM Modi pens foreword to Georgia Meloni's book

New Delhi [India], September 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi has penned a foreword to Italian to the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni's autobiography.

Prime Minister Modi describes the book, which is scheduled to be launched on October 7, 2025 as Meloni's 'Mann Ki Baat', taking a cue from his own monthly radio broadcast of the same name.

"It is not just an autobiography; it is her Mann Ki Baat," PM Modi says in the foreword of the book that was published originally in Italy.

"I am delighted that Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is penning her autobiography, I Am Giorgia. Over the last 11 years, I have had the privilege of engaging with many world leaders, each with a different life journey. At times, their journeys transcend personal stories and speak to something larger. They remind us of ideals that have endured across cultures and centuries. Prime Minister Meloni has several such instances in her accomplished life, making this book very special," PM Modi has written.

In the foreword of the autobiography titled "I am Giorgia My Roots, My Principles" brought out by Rupa Publications, PM Modi says the book, "gives readers a candid and rare glimpse into the heart and mind of one of Europe's and the world's most dynamic and vibrant leaders."

"There are various ways to understand as well as appreciate Prime Minister Meloni's rise and leadership. Among those, I can see a strong connection between her story and the concept of Nari Shakti, the divine feminine energy that has been venerated in Indic traditions for thousands of years in many forms," PM Modi has written.

Meloni's life and leadership, says PM Modi "remind us of these timeless truths. She has held firm to her roots while leading her nation with confidence on the global stage. That is why her journey resonates so deeply with us in India."

Published originally in Italy, the US edition of the book has a foreword by Donald Trump Junior.

In his foreword, PM Modi futher says he is reminded that India and Italy are bound by much more than treaties or trade.

"We are bound by shared civilizational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni."

"As India and Italy deepen their partnership, this book will enrich our understanding of each other and reinforce the importance of human connection at the heart of global cooperation. I am confident that it will be well-received as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot. It has been a great honour to have written this foreword."

The Italian Prime Minister, Meloni, had paid a state visit to India in March 2023, months after her election victory in September 2022. During that visit, ties between India and Italy were upgraded to a Strategic Partnership.

The interactions between PM Modi and Meloni have been popular on social media. At one point in the year 2023, the hashtag #Melodi was a trend after PM Modi responded to a selfie posted by the Italian Prime Minister during the COP28 meet in Dubai in which Meloni wrote #Melodi, a combination of the two leaders' names.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Giorgia Meloni had earlier this month held a telephone conversation in which they exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. PM Meloni had extended greetings to PM Modi on his 75th birthday on September 17 this year, praising his leadership and commitment to India's progress.

Recently, Meloni said that India can play a very important role in resolving the ongoing conflicts in the world. "I think it can play a very important role," Giorgia Meloni toldon the sidelines of the UN General Assembly session.She was asked about India's role in resolving the ongoing wars.

Born in Rome in 1977 on October 22, 2022, Meloni become the first woman Prime Minister in Italy. She has written about her childhood in the working-class neighbourhood of Garbatella to her rise in Italian and European politics. She also touches upon her early struggles, the profound influence of her mother and sister, and the absence of her father.

