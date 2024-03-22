"Strongly supportive of this...": Foreign Secy Kwatra on Bhutan's Gelephu City project

Thimphu [Bhutan], March 22 : The 'Gelephu Mindfulness city' stands out as an important project, said Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Friday, as he spoke at length about Bhutan's priority project.

In a special press briefing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Bhutan, the Foreign Secretary said that it is a priority project as identified by Bhutan, and that projects of this nature have a much broader ecosystem.

"You would have heard Prime Minister's address today at the event...The sense of it was captured today in Prime Minister's statement which is two forms: one that the honorable PM of India fully supports the vision of his majesty, the King for Bhutan and the prosperity of Bhutanese people...and in that Gelephu mindful city stands out as a very very important project, a priority project as identified by Bhutan, his majesty the king," Kwatra said.

"We, from India...are strongly supportive of this project," he noted.

Kwatra, as he further went on to speak, underlined that the project is in Bhutan, so a lot of things would happen there.

He stated, "Of course, the project is in Bhutan, so I think a lot of this would happen in Bhutan. but, the projects of this nature have a much broader ecosystem for functionality of operation, of networks, and I am sure at one point or another, whether it leads to investment partnership, or it leads to construction partnership, or it leads to larger management issue...government will be happy to cooperate with the government of Bhutan based on what the priorities govt of Bhutan identifies, when it comes to Gelephu mindful city project."

Notably, on December 17 last year, Bhutan celebrated its 116th National Day, and in a historic announcement, Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck unveiled an ambitious vision that could redefine the country's economic landscape.

He said that it holds promising potential to significantly bolster Bhutan-India relations, according to The Bhutan Live.

The centrepiece of this vision is the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region (SAR), set to emerge as a pivotal economic hub in South Asia.

Moreover, as a proposed economic corridor linking South Asia with Southeast Asia, it aligns with India's aspirations for regional connectivity, according to The Bhutan Live.

Reportedly, the project's vision of mindful, sustainable development resonates with Bhutan's cultural identity and Gross National Happiness philosophy.

Meanwhile, it also attracts Indian investment and expertise in areas like infrastructure and renewable energy.

Gelephu's emphasis on cultural exchange and spiritual values offers a unique platform for strengthening shared historical and spiritual ties, paving the way for a deeper, multifaceted relationship beyond traditional economic and political bonds.

Bhutan King Wangchuck's blueprint for Gelephu involved strategic investments in green energy, robust infrastructure, and comprehensive education systems.

The project aimed to seamlessly blend modernity with ancient architecture while staying rooted in mindfulness and Buddhist principles, further distinguishing it from conventional megacities.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Prime Minister Modi, in his address in Thimphu also termed Bhutan King's Gelephu city project as visionary.

Praising the King's vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City, PM Modi stated that it will further fortify economic and investment ties between India and Bhutan while promoting sustainable economic growth and prosperity in Bhutan.

"Bhutan has given the world a visionary framework like Gross National Happiness. I can say with confidence that Bhutan's Mindfulness City will also become an inspiration for the world," he said.

PM Modi is currently on a two-day state visit to Bhutan from March 22-23.

He received a rousing welcome from the people who turned out in large numbers to accord a warm reception in Bhutan.

PM Modi also called on Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck at the Tashichho Dzong Palace in Thimphu earlier in the day. During the meeting, the two sides renewed their commitment to the special and unique ties shared by India and Bhutan.

PM Modi and Bhutan King reviewed bilateral ties and discussed ways to take them to new levels.

