"Struggle in Balochistan is deeply tied to climate crisis": Baloch activist

Geneva [Switzerland], October 6 : At the 5th Balochistan International Conference organized by the Baloch National Movement (BNM) in Geneva, Yusuf Baloch emphasised the critical connection between Balochistan's struggle for freedom and the global climate crisis.

In his address, he highlighted the deep-rooted issues of human rights violations in Balochistan, such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, linking these injustices to the broader impacts of colonialism and capitalism.

He stated, "The struggle in Balochistan is deeply tied to the climate crisis. When we discuss human rights violations in Balochistan, such as enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, it becomes clear that these issues are connected to the larger climate crisis, which itself is a product of capitalism and colonialism."

He further described how Balochistan remains a colony of the Pakistani state and its institutions, urging the need to address and dismantle these oppressive systems to ensure that the indigenous people of Balochistan, along with other communities around the world, can achieve liberation and freedom.

Yusuf also stressed the importance of representing the indigenous people of Balochistan, asserting, "It is vital to emphasize that this is our land; we belong here, and we do not live here under anyone's authority. We must resist that authority."

He called for greater involvement of young people in the movement, stating, "In the struggle for Balochistan's freedom and justice, it is essential to engage more young people to ensure that our cause is effectively represented. Everyone here has a personal connection to the Balochistan strugglewhether through a missing relative, a friend, or someone who has been abducted or killed by the Pakistani state."

The Baloch people, rightful inheritors of their ancestral lands, find themselves marginalised and treated as refugees on their soil. Enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, forced displacements, and military operations have become routine, exacerbating the plight of Baloch communities.

Baloch concluded his address by emphasising the importance of sustaining the movement over the long term, noting that it will not be resolved quickly. "We must let our anger at the injustices we face drive us, while also holding onto hope for a better future. It's only by balancing both anger and hope that we will feel compelled to act in ways that bring about real change," he added.

Yusuf Baloch is an indigenous climate and human rights activist from Balochistan. He serves as the organizer of the Balochistan chapter of Fridays for Future and is actively involved in Fridays for Future International. His activism began at a young age, driven by his personal experiences with the severe impacts of the climate crisis.

