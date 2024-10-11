Students hospitalised for suspected food poisoning in South Africa

Johannesburg, Oct 11 A total of 74 learners in South Africa's West Rand area, Gauteng Province, are receiving medical treatment following a suspected food poisoning incident, said the Gauteng Department of Health.

The department on Thursday said that some 74 female 12th graders from Fochville Secondary School, Badirile Secondary School, and Wedela Technical School were on a matric camp when they experienced stomach cramps and diarrhoea.

"Upon assessment, all affected students were sent to hospital for further medical evaluation, and most of them are now in a stable condition," said the department.

The department urged the public to be vigilant about food safety and ensure the proper handling of perishable food items, Xinhua news agency reported.

South Africa has witnessed multiple food poisoning cases among children recently. Last weekend, five children died of suspected food poisoning in Naledi, Johannesburg.

On Wednesday, some 35 pupils from Malamulele, Limpopo Province, were sent to hospital following suspected food poisoning.

"These repeated incidents are concerning, and we are working closely with relevant authorities to raise community awareness about food safety," said the Gauteng Department of Health.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor