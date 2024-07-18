Students protest against lack of teachers in Pakistan-Occupied Gilgit Baltistan schools

Gilgit Kargah Durmushko (PoGB), July 18 : Students in the Kargah Durmushko area of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are protesting against the lack of teachers and poor educational infrastructure in their schools, which is hindering their education, a local news source from PoGB reported.

Seventy students at a government school have been holding a protest after showing up to school for an extended period without any teachers present to educate them.

These protesters which included students from grade one to grade five complained that the administration had not been able to provide a teacher for them for a long time and the condition was not improving at all.

A local student from the nearby village during the protest said, "We have been coming to the school regularly and for at least a week now, and there are no teachers to teach us adding that he wants to become a doctor but will not be able to fulfil his dreams if this continues.

Another student Kamran Akmal who came to school from a local village said that at least six teachers are needed in the school to maintain the school's minimum operations.

Similarly, the Matat village of the Diamer district in PoGB also currently faces a major problem related to educational infrastructure. As the area has only a single school with close to no basic facilities in the village, it is the only option available to the locals in the name of access to education.

There the local school consisting of only junior classes, has just one teacher stretched thin in between over 100 students. Other essential facilities such as proper furniture in the school building, proper flooring in classrooms and washrooms for teachers and students are not present in the school. Moreover, the lack of infrastructure not only breaks all hope that students may have for their future studies.

Additionally, the miserable condition of schools in the PoGB village currently highlights the urgent need for government support and development in the educational environment to ensure a basic standard of learning in Matat.

A local villager in that news report said "Previously, there was no school, in our village now for the last two years we have a school, but we only have one teacher who handles over 100 students. The students of our village and the ones from other surrounding villages face a lot of difficulty. Classes of only one subject can be organized on a single day. As the teacher can only teach a single group of students and not all of them, because of their age difference".

"Our children in the school don't even have furniture or proper floors to sit upon. There is no furniture, there are no water tanks or drinking water. We also don't have drinking water or water tanks, the school buildings don't have washrooms. Hence the students are forced to use nearby farms and are forced to defecate in the open. This sometimes raises problems with the farm owners but the students have no other options" the villager added.

