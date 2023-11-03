Study shows long Covid affects 1 in 7 Americans

New York, Nov 3 One in seven people in the US reported having had long Covid by the end of 2022, according to a study of symptom prevalence.

Having had long Covid is associated with anxiety and low mood, as well as an increased likelihood of continued physical mobility problems and challenges with memory, concentration or understanding, revealed the findings published in PLOS ONE.

The risk of anxiety and low mood appeared to be lower for those who have been vaccinated, including for those who have had long Covid.

“We have found that long Covid continues to affect millions of people in the US, with some groups much more affected than others,” said co-author Professor Alex Bryson from University College London’s Social Research Institute.

“Those who have ever had long Covid remain more likely to report low mood, challenges in carrying out daily tasks, and challenges with memory, concentration and understanding, compared to people who have never had long Covid,” he added.

The researchers reviewed data from 461,550 people who responded to the US Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey from June to December 2022. They were comparing people who said they had never had Covid-19, with those who had had a Covid-19 infection without lingering symptoms, and those who currently or previously had long Covid.

In line with the World Health Organization (WHO), they defined long Covid as the continuation or development of new symptoms at least three months after the initial infection.

The researchers found that nearly half (47 per cent) of people surveyed reported having had Covid-19 at some point, while 14 per cent of the total had long Covid at some point, half of whom (7 per cent of the total) still had long Covid symptoms when answering the survey.

The findings suggest that one in three people who contract Covid-19 may end up with long Covid symptoms. The researchers caution that a limitation of their study is that it relies on people self-reporting symptoms, while some people surveyed may have had Covid-19 without knowing it.

They also found that long Covid was more common in women than men, with rates also elevated among white people, middle-aged people, and people with lower incomes or educational attainment.

Long Covid was also much more common among people who had severe symptoms during the initial Covid-19 infection, as 31 per cent of people who reported currently having long Covid said they initially had severe Covid-19 symptoms, compared to only 7 per cent of the people who had Covid-19 without developing long Covid.

