Su-34 fighter jet crashes in North Ossetia, killing crew: Russian Defense Ministry
By IANS | Published: June 11, 2024 03:01 PM2024-06-11T15:01:38+5:302024-06-11T15:05:12+5:30
Moscow, June 11 A Su-34 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in North Ossetia on Tuesday ...
Moscow, June 11 A Su-34 fighter jet of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in North Ossetia on Tuesday due to a technical malfunction, killing the crew member aboard, the Russian Ministry of Defence reported.
"In the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania, in a mountainous area, a Su-34 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed during a scheduled training flight," the ministry said.
The Republic of North Ossetia-Alania is located in the Caucasus of southern Russia, reports Xinhua news agency.
"The plane crashed in a deserted area. There was no destruction on the ground. The crew died," the ministry added.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app