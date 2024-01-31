Successful inaugural year for Quad STEM fellows celebrated at White House

Washington, DC [US], January 31 : Quad STEM fellows convened at the White House for an event marking the culmination of a successful first year of the fellowship.

The gathering also marked the official launch of applications for the second class of Quad Fellows, continuing the initiative spearheaded by Quad Leaders. The first-of-its-kind fellowship brings together outstanding master's and doctoral students in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) to pursue studies in the United States, according to a White House readout.

Principal Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer gave keynote remarks, and other senior administration officials addressed the group of fellows, in addition to senior representatives from the embassies of Quad countries and supporters of the programme. During the event, they discussed the Quad and geopolitical landscape; the Administration's tech agenda for the Indo-Pacific; and the importance of public service, it added.

The International Institute for Education (IIE), a global non-profit with decades-long experience managing international fellowship programmes, including the US Department of State Fulbright program, is serving as the new implementing partner of the Quad Fellowship programme. Today, IIE announced an expansion of eligibility for the Fellowship to include students from ASEAN countries, further demonstrating the Quad's commitment to deliver concrete benefits for the Indo-Pacific region, it also said.

Launched at the Quad Leaders' Summit in 2021, the Quad Fellowship provides a scholarship to STEM graduate students from Quad countries studying in the US and remains a priority for the Quad leaders as we grow our ties among our next generation of innovators, according to the White House readout.

