Sudan, Egypt pledge to enhance ties

Khartoum, Dec 4 Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council and Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan met with visiting Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on strengthening bilateral ties.

"The visit of the Egyptian foreign minister and his accompanying delegation reflects the strength and development of the relations between the two brotherly countries," Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Yousif Ahmed told reporters following the meeting in Port Sudan in eastern Sudan on Tuesday.

The visit comes at a historic time in the course of the Sudanese civil conflict and the ongoing efforts to end the war for the benefit of the Sudanese people, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting the Sudanese minister.

For his part, Abdelatty said that his visit to Sudan was to implement the directives of President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to convey a message of Egypt's full support for Sudan.

He stressed the Egyptian people's solidarity with the Sudanese people, saying, "The leaderships in both countries share a common will to intensify consultations on all files of interest, especially with regard to coordination in regional and international forums."

He stressed that Egypt hoped Sudan could restore its membership and active role in the African Union.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, which has resulted in more than 27,120 deaths.

