Sudan: Over 1,000 Killed After Landslide Destroys Village in Marra Mountains, Leaving Only One Survivor

At least 1,000 people were killed in a landslide that destroyed a village in the Marra Mountains area in western Sudan, leaving only one survivor, Reuters quoted the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army on Monday. The tragedy struck on Sunday, August 31 due to heavy rainfall in the region.

The group which controls the region in the Darfur region, requested the United Nations and international aid agencies to help retrieve bodies from the debris of victims, including men, women and children.

The village "has now been completely levelled to the ground," the movement told the news agency Reuters. People migrated in the Marra Mountains area and created shelter after fleeing the raging war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in North Darfur state.

The two-year civil war has left more than half the population facing crisis levels of hunger and driven millions from their homes with the capital of North Darfur state, Al-Fashir, being under fire.