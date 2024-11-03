Sudan sends medical aid to war-torn regions

Port Sudan, Nov 3 The Sudanese Ministry of Health has dispatched urgent medical supplies to regions affected by the ongoing armed conflict.

The 250-tonne shipment includes essential medicines, solutions, antibiotics, and emergency medical equipment, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This support comes in response to the urgent humanitarian situation following the violations committed by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in more than 100 villages in Gezira State," Health Minister Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim said in a statement.

The minister noted the critical situation in Gezira, necessitating the establishment of an emergency room and increased coordination with the International Committee of the Red Cross and the World Health Organization.

The conflict has severely impacted the healthcare system in Sudan, particularly in war-torn areas. Many pharmacies in Khartoum have closed due to the fighting, leading to shortages and price hikes of essential medicines.

The outbreak of diseases like cholera, malaria, measles, and dengue fever has further exacerbated the health crisis. According to the Ministry of Health, over 28,000 cholera cases and 800 deaths have been reported.

The ongoing conflict, which began in mid-April 2023, has resulted in over 24,850 deaths and displaced millions of people, according to the latest estimation of international organisations.

