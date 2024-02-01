Sudanese army chief says no political process until 'rebellion ends'

Khartoum, Feb 1 Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, general commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), has said that no political process can take place in Sudan until the "rebellion is quelled".

Al-Burhan, who also heads the transitional Sovereign Council, made the remarks on Wednesday addressing officers and soldiers at the Blue Nile military base in the central city of Sennar, Xinhua news agency reported.

He expressed the army's determination to end the "rebellion" and allow the people to return to their homes, adding that "signs of victory are emerging".

Sudan has seen deadly clashes between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since April 15, 2023.

The UN Humanitarian Office said last week that more than 13,000 people have been killed and over 9 million displaced since the fighting began.

