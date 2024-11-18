Sudanese army says 150 paramilitary fighters killed in Sudan

Port Sudan, Nov 18 The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) said that 150 fighters of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) were killed in a battle in El Fasher, the capital city of North Darfur State in western Sudan.

"Our forces have been engaged in a continued battle for more than two hours southeast of El Fasher," the command of the SAF's 6th Infantry Division in El Fasher said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Several militia bases have been captured so far, with enemy casualties estimated at 150," the statement added, noting that the SAF units were making significant advancement.

The RSF has not yet commented on the battle.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict between the SAF and the RSF since mid-April 2023. The deadly conflict has resulted in over 24,850 deaths and displaced more than 14 million people, according to estimates by international organisations.

