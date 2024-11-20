Sudan's Burhan voices rejection of external interventions in civil war

Port Sudan, Nov 20 Chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council and Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, reiterated Sudan's rejection of any external interventions aimed at imposing solutions for the armed conflict in the country.

The solution to the conflict is "internal, which is to end the rebellion, since its presence means the crisis will continue in the future," Al-Burhan said while addressing the opening of the first economic conference to tackle war challenges in Port Sudan, the capital city of the eastern Red Sea State, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Sudan will not go to any negotiations and will not agree to a ceasefire until the rebel militia has fully withdrawn from the areas they have entered," he said.

Al-Burhan said that the Sudanese government's approach to addressing the armed conflict involves stopping the war, relocating the "rebels" to designated areas, and initiating a political process to complete the transitional period via establishing a civilian government through a Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue.

The four-day economic conference, organised by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning, is set to discuss the impact of the ongoing war on the Sudanese economy and ways to mitigate those effects and address current economic problems.

Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the SAF and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023. According to the most recent update by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, the deadly conflict has resulted in more than 27,120 fatalities.

The conflict has also displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to the latest estimates by the International Organisation for Migration.

