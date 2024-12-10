Sudan's paramilitary forces claim 30 killed in army airstrike, army denies allegations

Khartoum, Dec 10 The paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Tuesday accused Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) warplanes of bombing a market in Kabkabiya, North Darfur, killing at least 30 people and injuring 50 others. The SAF has denied the accusation.

"The warplanes continued their raids on Monday, targeting defenseless civilians, including the Kabkabiya market in North Darfur and Umm Ruwaba in North Kordofan," the RSF said in a statement.

Adam Rijal, spokesperson for the General Coordination for Displaced Persons and Refugees in Darfur, a voluntary organization, confirmed in a statement that "Kabkabiya city was hit by an airstrike that left dozens of civilians dead."

The SAF, however, rejected the claims, accusing "political entities affiliated with the RSF" of spreading false information, Xinhua news agency reported.

The SAF reiterated its commitment to defending the nation and targeting facilities used by the militia for military purposes. It emphasized its adherence to the rules of engagement and international humanitarian law in operations against hostile targets.

Earlier, the Emergency Lawyers Initiative, a legal group monitoring violations in Sudan, reported in a statement that more than 100 people were killed and hundreds injured in the airstrike on the Kabkabiya market. However, these figures could not be independently verified.

Kabkabiya is a key junction for important roads in North Darfur.

Sudan has been embroiled in a violent conflict between the SAF and RSF since mid-April 2023. The conflict has resulted in more than 27,000 deaths and displaced over 14 million people, according to estimates by international organisations.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor