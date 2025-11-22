Sudan's paramilitary RSF says monitoring international peace efforts with 'interest'

Khartoum, Nov 22 Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has said it is monitoring international efforts to push for a ceasefire in the country.

"The Rapid Support Forces are following with great interest and appreciation the intensive international movements regarding the situation in Sudan. We declare our full and serious response to these initiatives," the RSF said in a statement on its Telegram page on Friday (local time).

The announcement followed US President Donald Trump's disclosure that he had launched efforts to end the Sudanese conflict, noting the initiative came at the request of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during their White House meeting.

The RSF also thanked leaders of the Quartet countries -- the United States, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt -- for their mediation efforts, reports Xinhua news agency.

In September, the Quartet issued a joint statement calling for a three-month humanitarian truce in Sudan, to be followed by a nine-month transitional political process aimed at achieving a comprehensive settlement and permanent ceasefire.

On Wednesday, Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council welcomed the efforts of Saudi Arabia and the United States to establish a just and fair peace in Sudan. "We are ready to engage with the United States and Saudi Arabia to achieve the peace that our people are waiting for," the council said.

The conflict between Sudan's army and the RSF, ongoing since April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions across Sudan and neighbouring regions.

In a separate development, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), held a phone call with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday to discuss the Sudan crisis and bilateral ties, the official WAM news agency reported.

The two officials reviewed the latest developments in Sudan's civil war, stressing the urgency of an immediate, unconditional ceasefire and the need to ensure unhindered humanitarian access for affected civilians.

The US State Department said in a press release that the two sides "continued discussions on our collective efforts to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor