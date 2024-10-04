Sufi Laghari urges UN to address Human Rights violations in Sindh

Geneva [Switzerland], October 4, : Executive Director of the Sindhi Foundation, Sufi Laghari, addressed the 57th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva and urged the UN Human Rights Council to give urgent and special attention to Sindh.

In his presentation, Laghari stated, "Our Sindh needs urgent and special attention, especially in accordance with the Vienna Declaration and Programme of Action. Sindh is suffering in Pakistan due to human rights violations, corrupt governments supported by the military, and pervasive injustice. The Punjabi army is colonising Sindh. Sindhi Sufism, Sindhi culture, and the very essence of Sindh are under attack."

Laghari also highlighted how Pakistan is supporting fundamentalist groups that seek to undermine the Sufi fabric of Sindhi society and silence intellectual discourse.

Further, he cited the recent killing of Shah Nawaz Kunbhar as a horrific example. This tragic incident, which involved the murder of a doctor and the subsequent burning of his body, has sparked widespread condemnation from various societal groups and human rights activists.

He further emphasised how Pakistan is enabling criminal gangs to create a hostile environment for Sindhi minorities, citing the kidnapping of Priya Kumari as a notable case.

He also mentioned the use of criminals to target Sindhi journalists, with the murder of journalist Nasrullah Gadani being one of the most prominent examples.

Additionally, he expressed concerns about collaboration with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) to manipulate the census in their favour, creating a pretext for the division of Sindh.

In conclusion, Laghari declared, "The Sindhi people will never tolerate the division of Sindh. All Sindhis around the world will unite against this malicious plan. We will defend Sindh with every drop of our blood. Today, from this platform, we demand an independence referendum in Sindh, allowing all Sindhis globally to vote. We request your support for the freedom of Sindh and its inhabitants, the Sindhis."

Minorities in Pakistan, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, and Ahmadis, often face discrimination in various aspects of life, including education, employment, and access to justice.

