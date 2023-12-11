Suhasi Dhami: Playing Chaaya & Sandhya gave me chance to improve my acting skills

Mumbai, Dec 11 Actress Suhasi Dhami, who will be seen playing the roles of Chaaya and Sandhya in TV show 'Karmadhikari Shanidev', said this has given her a chance to improve her acting skills and bring versatility.

Suhasi is marking her comeback to the television screens after five years. She was last seen in 'Aap Ke Aa Jane Se'.

Excited about the show, Suhasi said: "I've portrayed mythological characters before but this time it’s a double bonanza for me as I get to play two key characters, Chhaya and Sandhya in 'Karmadhikari Shanidev'."

"This challenge of portraying two different characters on screen has given me a chance to improve my acting skills and bring versatility. Chhaya plays a crucial role as the most significant figure in Shani’s life. The relationship between Chhaya and Shani is deeply intertwined, reflecting a profound connection between mother and son. And the show beautifully captures the essence of it," shared the 'Shakti' actress.

'Karmadhikari Shanidev' will shed light on how Shanidev became the perpetrator of justice, maintaining a delicate balance between the Devta and Asura worlds.

The cast includes Vineet Kumar Chaudhry as Shanidev, Sandeep Mohan as Surya Dev (Shanidev's father), Aparna Dixit as Damini (wife of Shanidev), Danish Akhtar as Hanuman, and Deblina Chatterjee as Goddess Laxmi, promising impeccable portrayals.

‘Karmadhikari Shanidev’ airs on Shemaroo TV.

