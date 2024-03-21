Suicide bombing kills 3, injures 12 in Afghanistan's Kandahar

Islamabad [Pakistan], March 21 : A suicide bombing in Afghanistan on Thursday claimed three lives and injured at least 12 people in Kandahar, TOLOnews reported citing the local authorities.

A spokesperson for the police command of the Kandahar province, Asadullah Jamshed, has said that the suicide attack has taken place near a bank in the province.

The incident notably occurred on Thursday morning, and investigation is underway.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

