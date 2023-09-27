Sukhmani Sadana starts shooting for ‘Tanaav’ season 2 in Kashmir

Mumbai, Sep 27 Actress Sukhmani Sadana, who is known for ‘Manmarziyaan’, ‘Sacred Games’ and ‘Tandav’, has landed in Kashmir to begin shooting for the second season of the streaming series, ‘Tanaav’.

She will be seen reprising her role of Nusrat Farooqui in the second season of the show which is the official Indian adaptation of the acclaimed Israeli show ‘Fauda’.

Nusrat is a character of profound complexity, shrouded in sombre and 'grey' shades, adding layers of intrigue to the show's landscape.

In the first season, Sukhmani's portrayal of Nusrat Farooqui drew accolades for its depth and authenticity, elevating the character into the heart of the series.

The show also stars Sahiba Bali, Arsalan Goni, Amit Gaur and Satyadeep Misra.

‘Tanaav’ season 2 promises to deliver an even more intense and captivating storyline.

As the cameras roll, anticipation in the air is palpable, and the fans of the show are in for an unforgettable ride as the makers have promised that the show will further push the envelope.

