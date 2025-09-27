Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, son visit BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, Sep 27 Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, along with his son Ghanim Bin Sulayem, visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi.

He spent nearly two hours experiencing its architecture, spirituality, and cultural offerings.

Swami Brahmaviharidas warmly thanked Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem for his steadfast support throughout the Mandir’s journey — from facilitating the transport of stone during the challenges of COVID-19 to championing sustainable initiatives that continue to uplift the Mandir today. He emphasised that Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem’s presence before, during, and after the inauguration has been a true source of strength and inspiration.

“I am honoured that we came. I am honoured that we participated in a small part of this amazing creation. Seeing what I saw today is so different from last time. This place is special because even the selection of its location was inspired. His Highness knew this would be the best place,” said Sultan Ahmed.

“When I came before, the Mandir was unfinished — scaffolding, unpaved floors, piles of sand. You told me what would come — 3D-printed walls, immersive screens, intricate designs. I could understand, but not visualise. Today, seeing it complete is truly amazing,” he added.

He further said, “Everything fits perfectly. The harmony in design inspires smiles. Visitors are not only welcomed — they experience culture, learning, and understanding. The journey itself creates harmony and bridges cultures.”

“Extraordinary in depth and detail — from King Suleiman to Indian epics, to Latin America and China. Each carving tells a story. This artistry is unmatched in our time.”

“Harmony did not begin with H.H. Sheikh Zayed — it was carried by his ancestors and continues with H.H. Sheikh Mohammed. That is why people of many ethnicities, especially Indians, have always felt at home here. Tolerance is one of our greatest assets.”

“It does not matter who your father or grandfather was; it matters what you do. You must create your own legend. This is our culture — harmony, equality, respect before the law.” “This Mandir gives you an infinite feeling — mind, heart, and soul are all satisfied. Visitors see not just a structure but feel the spirit. The dedication of those serving here tells the story without words. Every visit brings a new experience, and I look forward to returning again.”

