Sultan AL Jaber ranks first among CEOs in Middle East and North Africa

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 17 (ANI/WAM): Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Managing Director and Group CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), has been ranked first among CEOs in the Middle East and North Africa, and second among CEOs in the oil and gas sector globally, by leading global brand valuation consultancy Brand Finance.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber was ranked first among CEOs in MENA in recognition of his pivotal role in strengthening ADNOC's position as a reliable and responsible energy provider, implementing a strategic plan to modernise and develop the company and ensure that its business is future-proof by focusing on applying the latest technologies in the company's operations, increasing the efficiency of its operations while reducing emissions and investing in the future energy system.

Under the leadership of Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC has achieved qualitative achievements during 2023 and took significant steps to ensure that its business is future-proof. These included the execution of an initial public offering (IPO) on the shares of two of its companies, which achieved record demand.

ADNOC also commits to being a global leader in achieving net-zero emissions by 2045, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to accelerate carbon reduction, expand renewable energy, and pioneer low-carbon solutions. Additionally, ADNOC's brand strength was attributed to its commitment to decarbonisation. It is one of 50 founding signatories of the Oil and Gas Decarbonisation Charter, a global commitment to speed up climate action across the industry that was launched at COP28.

Brand Finance is a world leading independent brand valuation and strategy consultancy. Headquartered in the City of London, the consultancy is present in over 20 countries. Founded in 1996 with the aim of 'bridging the gap between marketing and finance', for more than 20 years, the Consultancy has helped companies and organisations of all types to connect their brands to the bottom line. (ANI/WAM)

