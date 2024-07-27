Sultan Al Neyadi leads UAE delegation at 'BRICS Youth Summit' in Russian Federation

Dubai [UAE], July 27 (ANI/WAM): Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi, Minister of State for Youth Affairs, led the United Arab Emirates (UAE) delegation at the "BRICS Youth Summit" held in the Russian Federation.

The delegation deliberated on vital youth-related topics, spanning education, training, skill development, entrepreneurship, science, technology, innovation, volunteerism, health, and sports. It also highlighted the Summit's pivotal role in empowering the youth and advancing their capabilities to achieve key milestones across various sectors, reinforcing the youth's contributions to sustainable development and their role in delivering tangible benefits for society.

The UAE delegation's participation came as part of the nation's initiatives to bolster youth engagement in achieving significant national objectives and enhancing their global influence. It also demonstrates the UAE's commitment to international cooperation, knowledge sharing, adopting best practices, and harnessing opportunities within the BRICS framework.

Commenting on this participation, Al Neyadi reiterated the UAE's longstanding commitment to youth empowerment, which is demonstrated through the development of youth initiatives that cater to present-day and future goals.

He emphasised, "Our visionary leadership has always acknowledged youth as the foundation of the future and the force behind the nation's strength. Engaging the youth on an international level is crucial for enhancing their contemporary skills. We firmly believe in empowering the youth of our country with the necessary skills and knowledge enabling them to tackle challenges and make meaningful contribution to building a sustainable and progressive society."

Al Neyadi further stated, "Our participation in the 'BRICS Youth Summit' underscores the UAE's commitment to international collaboration and knowledge sharing to advance global development objectives. The Summit's inclusive dialogues served as a dynamic platform focusing on youth drawing active participation from young people. It presented the BRICS member nations with new perspectives into strengthening their youth support initiatives, showcasing ways to empower youth in playing leading roles across all sectors and providing them with opportunities to lead change and innovation in their communities."

On the sidelines of the BRICS Youth Summit, Al Neyadi met with UAE students studying abroad in Russian universities and the youth delegation participating in the Summit, to shed light on their pivotal role in shaping the UAE's developmental trajectory.

Furthermore, Emirati youth participated within the Emirates Youth Global Initiative at the "BRICS Youth Summit" in Ulyanovsk, Russia. This initiative aims to serve as a platform for dialogue and knowledge exchange to enhance youth's empowerment and skill development across key sectors, through showcasing international initiatives and best practices that contribute to supporting and fostering young talent.

The participating youth affirmed that the UAE's visionary leadership considers them a pivotal part in nation-building, societal advancement, and achieving national objectives to shape a promising future for the coming generations. They highlighted the state's commitment to providing the necessary support for youth to pursue their ambitions and enhance their skills across diverse fields.

Furthermore, the youth stated that such international platforms enrich their knowledge, help build their capabilities, and boost their potential. It also serves as motivation for them to accomplish more and enhance the UAE's global standing.

The participants agreed that engaging in international platforms with the support of their country is an invaluable opportunity to broaden their horizons, and their participation in the "BRICS Youth Summit" in Russia underscores the nation's ongoing support and its dedication to empowering youth through exposure to international experiences. This equips them to actively contribute to shaping a better future for the nation and the world. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor