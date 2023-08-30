Sultan Al Qasimi directs UoS to implement hybrid education

Sharjah [UAE], August 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has authorised the University of Sharjah (UoS) to implement a hybrid education system for unique instances.

Working students who are unable to attend in-person sessions on a regular basis are considered.

He also emphasised the necessity of learning and appreciating the Arabic language.

He said during a phone interview on Sharjah Radio and Television's "Direct Line" programme "I sympathise with working students who are unable to consistently attend university. As a result, the University of Sharjah will implement a hybrid education system that blends in-person and remote learning. Instead of three days per week, a student has to be at the university for one day per week for each course under this approach. The following two days will be completed remotely through the Internet. This system will be used only in particular instances with evidence that the student's circumstances demand the hybrid approach in order for them to complete their education. This includes employees who are unable to take leave; it does not apply to everyone."

He made the statements in response to a phone call from "Umm Saud," who complained about her inability to attend lectures on a regular basis due to her commitment to work as an employee.

"If people truly understood the importance of the language they speak, they would engage in learning it with dedication and persistence, as I have done," said the Ruler of Sharjah of the Arabic language, its relevance, and its roots. (ANI/WAM)

