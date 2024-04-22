Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi directs University of Sharjah to establish risk centre

Sharjah [UAE] April 22 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UoS), has recommended that the UoS develop a specialised centre to manage the risks of rapid climate change. The centre's emphasis will be on specialised studies in geographic and geological sectors to redesign valley routes and install warning sensors for their flow to aid in early evacuation efforts.

This decision comes after the country had a recent weather depression last week, which resulted in extraordinary amounts of rainfall. It also falls under the overall aim of improving the university's research role in serving the community, with a focus on specialised research and studies in the current phase of the university's research strategy.

The initiative helps to address and solve various difficulties that the country face in the disciplines of climate change, weather, and global warming, allowing to avoid the long-term consequences of these climate changes. (ANI/WAM)

