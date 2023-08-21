Sultan bin Ahmed crowns powerlifting champions at UOS

Dubai [UAE], August 21 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS) attended the wrap-up of the first Asian Cup for Universities in Powerlifting, organised by the University in cooperation with the Emirates Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (EBFF).

Kicked off on 16th August, the tournament sparked the fire of competitions among the participating universities in all the tournament categories, at UoS' Sports Complex.

The tournament hosted 180 players from 48 universities across Asia, representing 11 countries, including 14 from the UAE, 17 from Iraq, 5 from Syria, 4 from India, 2 from Saudi Arabia, and one each from Kuwait, Qatar, Iran, Jordan, Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed crowned the tournament winners, where the American University of Sharjah won first place in the men's category, and UAE University in the women's.

He also honoured the Special Olympics participants and the winning players in the Champion of Champions category, and last but not least, the partners and sponsors of the tournament.

He received a souvenir from the Asian Powerlifting Federation.

The conclusion of the competitions was attended by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the EBFF, Khaled Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah Tourism and Commerce Development Authority; Salem Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the Sharjah Broadcasting Authority; Dr. Hamid Majul Al Nuaimi, University of Sharjah Chancellor, and several senior officials. Representatives of participating sports federations and universities were also present. (ANI/WAM)

