Sumbul Touqeer: My character 'Kavya' can serve as inspiration to many

Mumbai, Oct 10 Actress Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Kavya’, feels overwhelmed to receive the love and support from the audience for her character, saying her role serves an inspiration to many.

Known for her roles in ‘Imlie’, Sumbul, embodies the character of an IAS officer in ‘Kavya’.

Talking about her experience, Sumbul expressed: “I am overwhelmed by the love and support from the viewers. It's truly heartening to see how 'Kavya' has touched the hearts of so many.”

“I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this wonderful show, and I couldn't have asked for a better response from the audience. My character can serve as an inspiration to many. We have made significant progress as a nation where girls are making strides in various fields, be it education, politics, or entertainment,” she said.

Speaking about her experience working alongside Miskat Verma, she said, "It is fantastic to work with him. He is very fun-loving, and we have a blast on the set. It's been an absolute pleasure collaborating with Miskat.”

“He's not just a talented co-star but also a great friend on set. Together, we're creating something special for our viewers to enjoy,” added Sumbul.

Sumbul's dedication to her craft and her ability to bring depth to her characters have earned her a growing fan base.

The show revolves around the journey of Kavya (Sumbul) - an IAS Officer whose purpose is to serve the nation and do right by the common man.

So far, viewers have witnessed how Kavya and her fiancee Shubham (Anuj Sullere) are at a crossroads when she clears the UPSC exam, and Shubham fails. He lashes out at Kavya, asking her to make a choice between pursuing her IAS aspirations or being his wife, but she remains steadfast in her resolve and breaks their engagement.

In the story going forward, Kavya's new life at the academy will see Shubham’s father, Jaideep Thakur (Vinay Jain) join the academy as a Director. As Kavya’s mentor, Jaideep, who feels betrayed by Kavya, now holds the power to derail her from her purpose of being an IAS Officer.

The show airs on Sony.

