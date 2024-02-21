Summer-like temperatures felt across Japan

Tokyo, Feb 21 Warm air flowing from the south drove temperatures higher in Japan's Pacific Ocean coast regions on Tuesday, with record-high temperatures recorded at many locations, the weather agency said.

The cities of Takasaki and Isesaki in Gunma prefecture had temperatures exceeding 25 degrees Celsius for the first time ever recorded in February, the JMA said as quoted by Xinhua news agency report.

Some other areas also experienced temperatures as warm as late April to mid-June, including central Tokyo, which reached 23.7 degrees, the highest temperature this year.

Weather officials said the mercury rose because warm air from the south flowed into a front extending near Kanto, but the agency expected the winter cold to return on Wednesday.

