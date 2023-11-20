Suniel Shetty for team India: ‘Heads held high, always’

Mumbai, Nov 20 Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who is known for films like ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Border’, ‘A Gentleman’ and others, has lauded the Indian cricket team which locked horns with the Australian team at the World Cup final match.

After an explosive start, team India lost early wickets in the final with the crowd inside the stadium going silent at the dismissal of Virat Kohli. Suniel’s son-in-law, K.L. Rahul scored 66 runs in the final.

While the runs fell short for team India, it also couldn’t manage to send the Aussie batsmen to the pavilion with their bowling attack. India lost the World Cup to Aussies which naturally broke the heart of cricket fans as the Indian squad was undefeated in the first 10 ten games of the tournament.

However, Suniel, has lauded the efforts and performance of the team. The actor took to his X and shared a long note along with a picture of the Indian squad.

He wrote: “Congratulations to Australia on their World Cup Final victory! One bad day for #MyTeamIndia. So let’s not lose sight of the absolute force this #TeamIndia has been throughout the tournament, winning 10 matches on the trot.”

He added: “Truly a world-class team with outstanding performances from batsmen and bowlers alike. I am truly proud of the effort, determination, and sportsmanship displayed. Heads held high, always.”

India lost the toss and was asked to bat first. They managed to put up a score of 240 expecting the wicket to turn slower in the second innings. However, the Indian side, after sketching up brilliant performances throughout the tournament, gave into the pressure as it lost the momentum in the final. Australia won the match by 6 wickets.

