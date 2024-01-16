Suniel Shetty to join Madhuri Dixit Nene as a judge on 'Dance Deewane'

Mumbai, Jan 16 Actor Suniel Shetty will be joining forces with actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, in the upcoming season of dance-based reality show 'Dance Deewane'.

This season is set to elevate the entertainment quotient, uniting three generations of phenomenal dancers.

Renowned for his diverse journey in the film industry, marked by unparalleled versatility, Suniel is all set to play a pivotal role in identifying the next generation of dance superstars.

Taking their seats on the coveted judges' panel, Suniel and Madhuri are ready to share their invaluable insights, offer constructive critiques, and infuse the show with their infectious energy, all in the quest to unearth the nation's next dancing sensation.

'Dance Deewane' will air on Colors.

