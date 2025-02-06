Sunita Williams 9th Spacewalk ‘Ultimate Selfie’ Goes Viral; NASA's Stunning Photo Stuns the Internet

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams, currently aboard the International Space Station (ISS) since June 2024 alongside fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore, recently captured attention with a stunning spacewalk selfie. NASA shared the remarkable photo on Instagram, referring to it as "the ultimate selfie," leaving people in awe of the incredible moment.

“NASA astronaut Suni Williams took this selfie on January 30, 2025, as the ISS orbited 263 miles (423 km) above the Pacific Ocean. This irresistible photo op happened during Williams' ninth spacewalk; she and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore removed hardware from the outside of the station and collected samples of surface material from sites near life support system vents — the Destiny laboratory and the Quest airlock — for analysis,” the space agency wrote.

Sunita Williams, having completed nine spacewalks, has surpassed the previous spacewalking time record held by former NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson. With a total of 62 hours and 6 minutes of spacewalk time, Williams now ranks fourth on NASA’s all-time list. This recent spacewalk was part of a mission where the astronauts removed hardware from the International Space Station (ISS) and collected samples for further analysis. Despite the extension of their mission due to a spacecraft leak, Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore continue their work aboard the ISS.

