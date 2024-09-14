Sunita Williams to cast vote in US presidential elections from space

Washington, Sep 14 Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her fellow NASA colleague Butch Wilmore, currently stuck on the International Space Station (ISS), expressed their anticipation on Saturday for casting their votes in the 2024 US presidential elections from space.

Both astronauts emphasised the significance of fulfilling their civic duty despite being in orbit.

Williams mentioned that they had already sent down their requests for ballots, adding, "Looking forward to voting from space, which is pretty cool."

Wilmore also stressed their responsibility as "American citizens," noting that "NASA makes it very easy for us to do that."

The 2024 US elections, scheduled for November 5, will see a contest between Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.

Williams and Wilmore are eager to participate in the electoral process despite their extended stay on the ISS.

The two astronauts launched aboard Boeing's Starliner on June 5, as part of the spacecraft's first crewed mission.

Originally slated for an eight-day mission, their stay has now stretched to eight months due to technical issues encountered by the Starliner, which recently returned to Earth without them.

Commenting on being stuck in space, the Indian-origin astronaut said in a video press conference, "That's how things go in this business."

She added that the transition to station life was "not that hard" since both astronauts had prior experience on the ISS.

Reflecting on her extended mission, Williams shared, "This is my happy place. I love being up here in space."

While she and Wilmore had hoped to complete the Starliner mission and return home, Williams remarked, "We wanted to take Starliner to completion and land back on land at home, but you know, you have to turn the page and look at the next opportunity."

Both astronauts remain optimistic as they await their return, continuing their scientific endeavours while also preparing to vote in the 2024 presidential election from space.

