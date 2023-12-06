Sunny Deol clears air on viral video showing him drunk, roaming the streets

Mumbai, Dec 6 Actor Sunny Deol, whose film ‘Gadar 2’ emerged as a blockbuster, has clarified that the recent viral video, which showed him walking drunk on streets, is actually a sequence from his film under production.

Recently, a video showing Sunny roaming drunk on the streets went viral on social media drawing different reactions from the netizens. It also shows a rickshaw driver giving a lift to Sunny as he requests the actor to board his vehicle for his safety.

Now, reacting to the video, Sunny took to his X, formerly Twitter and shared the full version of the video which shows the actor being traced by the camera team as the shot rolls.

He wrote, “Afwaahon ka ‘Safar’ bas yahin tak (the journey of rumours end here) #Shooting #BTS”.

The producer of the film also said in a statement that the video is from the shoot.

Speaking about the video getting leaked, producer Vishal Rana of Echelon productions said, “It was a scene from our forthcoming tentatively titled film ‘Safar’ for which Sunny Paaji was shooting a night schedule. Request all the fans not to spread fake news around this video that is going viral on the internet”.

Meanwhile, the Deol family has had a terrific run at the movies this year with Dharmendra receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the Karan Johar directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, Sunny setting the box-office on fire with ‘Gadar 2’ and Bobby now getting a lot of appreciation for his recently released film ‘Animal’.

