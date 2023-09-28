Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' becomes highest grossing Hindi film; beats SRK's 'Pathaan'

Mumbai, Sep 28 Actor Sunny Deol's latest offering 'Gadar 2', a period drama is now the highest grossing Hindi film earning Rs 524.75 crore nett in India. The period drama has also beaten superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan', which released in January earlier this year, at the box-office.

'Pathaan', a spy action thriller, was the highest grossing movie ever in Hindi for months now.

However, there was chatter whether 'Gadar 2' or Shah Rukh's latest release 'Jawan' would make the record by dethroning 'Pathaan' on taking the top spot.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to X, to set the record.

He said the lifetime business of 'Pathaan' in Hindi was Rs 524.53 crore whereas 'Gadar 2' has raked in Rs 524.75 crore nett.

Adarsh wrote: "#Gadar2 crosses *lifetime biz* of #Pathaan #Hindi [Rs 524.53 cr] in #India… Now No. 1 HIGHEST GROSSING FILM in #Hindi in #India… Biz at a glance… Week 1: Rs 284.63 cr. Week 2: Rs 134.47 cr;Week 3: Rs 63.35 cr; Week 4: Rs 27.55 cr, Week 5: Rs 7.28 cr; Week 6: Rs 4.72 cr; Weekend 7: Rs 2.75 cr [till Wed]. Total: Rs 524.75 cr #India biz. Nett BOC. #Boxoffice."

'Gadar 2' is directed by Anil Sharma. A sequel to Gadar: Ek Prem Katha (2001), it stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, who reprise their roles from the previous film.

In the film, Tara Singh returns to Pakistan in order to rescue his imprisoned son before the India-Pakistani War of 1971.

