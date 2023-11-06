Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Esha Gupta to judge mentor-based fashion reality show

Mumbai, Nov 6 Actors Sunny Leone, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Esha Gupta are all set to turn judges for unique mentor-based reality show 'Glam Fame', which will set ablaze the dreams of aspiring models across India.

With a panel of distinguished judges, contestants will have the privilege of tapping into their profound insights and industry expertise. Guiding and shaping the emerging talents at every step are esteemed mentors Rohit Khandelwal, Santoshi Shetty, Dinesh Shetty, and the renowned fashion and lifestyle photographer, Dabboo Ratnani.

The captivating journey of 'Glam Fame' season one will unfold across 10-12 compelling episodes. It's a unique platform dedicated to nurturing raw talent and guiding individuals through the intricate world of modelling. Aspiring candidates from all corners of India will be meticulously selected through a rigorous digital screening process, and those who make the cut will set out on an exhilarating journey, featuring personal interviews and group discussion rounds conducted across 12 major cities.

Throughout the series, viewers will be captivated by the contestants' compelling evolution in areas of grooming, fitness, portfolio development, and choreography. As the journey unfolds, the contestants will encounter distinctive challenges and hidden elements designed to test their resolve and determination, ultimately allowing the most exceptional talents to shine brightly in the grand finale.

Wearing the judges’ hat for the first time, Esha said: "Having been a model myself, it's truly exciting to engage in mentoring, celebrating, and guiding all the aspiring models out there through the challenges they face in this industry. It's like the best show I could have been a part of and I'm very enthusiastic about this journey.”

Neil shared: "Growing up in a family deeply connected to the industry, with my father, Nitin Mukesh, and my grandfather, the legendary Mukesh Ji, I've witnessed the ebb and flow of trends over the years. This understanding of the industry's dynamics is crucial. I believe that for a model to set trends, they must first comprehend the existing trends and the immense potential this platform offers to these young men and women."

Produced by Whatever Productions and Krishna Kunj Production, the series will release soon on JioCinema.

