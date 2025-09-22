Super typhoon Ragasa batters northern Philippines

Manila, Sep 22 Super Typhoon Ragasa slammed into the northern Philippines on Monday, unleashing torrential rains and strong winds that triggered flooding, toppled trees, and tore roofs off homes.

The intense weather prompted the evacuation of more than 10,000 residents as authorities scrambled to ensure public safety. Roads in many areas became impassable due to rising floodwaters, further complicating relief efforts.

Ragasa, combined with an enhanced southwest monsoon, led to the suspension of work in government offices and classes at all levels in Metro Manila and 29 provinces on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines' state weather bureau, PAGASA, said in its latest advisory that Ragasa was moving westward at 25 km per hour, packing winds of 215 km per hour and gusts up to 295 km per hour.

Ragasa is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Tuesday morning, said PAGASA.

On average, around 20 typhoons strike the Philippines annually. The archipelago is particularly vulnerable to tropical cyclones, which often bring heavy rains, flooding, and strong winds, resulting in casualties and destruction of crops and properties.

Meanwhile, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Monday ordered ministries, sectors and localities to take early and highest-level measures in response to Typhoon Ragasa, Vietnam News Agency reported.

He said the priority is to ensure people's safety and minimize property damage for both residents and the state.

Authorities in coastal localities from Quang Ninh to Quang Ngai have been asked to cancel unnecessary meetings and mobilize all resources to cope with the typhoon.

The Ministry of Education and Training has directed schools in affected areas to prepare online learning plans and suspend classes if necessary.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, the typhoon is expected to make landfall between Quang Ninh and Ha Tinh provinces on Thursday, with strong intensity and complex developments.

