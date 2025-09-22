Super Typhoon Ragasa: Thousands evacuated in Philippines; HK airport to shut for 36 hours

Taiwan [Taipei]/ Philippines, September 22 : Ahead of the landfall of Super Typhoon Ragasa, authorities in the Philippines have evacuated over 5,000 families, while flights have been cancelled and ferry services suspended on various routes in Taiwan, local media from the two countries reported on Monday.

A Reuters report cited a statement by Qantas Airways stating that Hong Kong International Airport will suspend all passenger flights for 36 hours from 8 pm (1200 GMT) on September 23 to 8 am on September 25.

Cathay Pacific is waiving rebooking and rerouting fees on flights in and out of Hong Kong from September 23rd to 25th due to the arrival of Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Thailand also issued an advisory for Passengers travelling with Thai Airways International to Kaohsiung in Taiwan and Hong Kong from Monday to Wednesday to keep their flights updated, according to the Bangkok Post.

As of 2 pm (local time) the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said that a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 was hoisted over Babuyan Islands due to the Typhoon 'Ragasa' which is locally being called 'Nando', Philippines News Agency (PNA) reported.

The super typhoon packing 295km/h wind gusts, is moving westwards and is forecast to make landfall over the thinly populated Babuyan group of islands off the northern coast of Luzon in the Philippines between 2pm and 5 pm today before heading towards southern China, authorities said as per the state media outlet.

An estimated 5,000 families, equivalent to 14,000 individuals have been preemptively evacuated in four regions in Luzon amid the threat of Super Typhoon 'Nando', the Office of Civil Defense in Philippines said according to PNA .

Schools and government offices in many parts of Philippines, PNA reported, have been shut and authorities have warned of flooding and landslides and damage to homes and infrastructure.

Meanwhile, according to local carriers and transportation authorities in Taiwan, Super Typhoon Ragasa disrupted domestic transport today, forcing the cancellation of all flights to outlying islands after noon and the suspension of 88 ferry services on 13 routes according to a news report in Focus Taiwan.

Taiwan's Central Weather Administration (CWA) has issued both sea and land warnings for Typhoon Ragasa. Its storm circle reached the Hengchun Peninsula at 11 am today.

Ragasa is expected to come closest to Taiwan from Monday afternoon and have its greatest impact on the island through Tuesday, Taiwan's Central News Agency reported.

Meanwhile, authorities in Guangdong Province in south China on Monday raised its wind emergency response to Level II, with two cities announcing a series of suspension measures ahead of the approach of Typhoon Ragasa.

Chinese state media Xinhua said classes will be suspended in schools in the cities of Zhuhai and Jiangmen while work, production, public transport and business operations will also be suspended later on Tuesday, according to the local flood, drought and wind control headquarters.

All passenger ferry services to the Chuanshan Islands in Jiangmen will be suspended starting Tuesday, it said.

