Super Typhoon Yagi claims two lives in China's Hainan province

Haikou [China], September 7 (ANI/WAM): Super Typhoon Yagi struck the island province of Hainan in southern China with intense rain and strong winds, resulting in the deaths of at least two individuals and injuring 92 others, according to local authorities on Saturday.

The powerful storm caused significant disruptions across the region, leading to widespread damage and prompting emergency responses to address the aftermath.

According to official data reported by Xinhua news agency, the two confirmed fatalities occurred in Ding'an County. Additionally, by Saturday morning, Wenchang City had reported 12 injuries, and Haikou City had reported 80 injuries.

As the winds and rainfall eased, Hainan lowered its typhoon alert level and began rapid recovery efforts throughout the province.

More than 2,200 workers have been deployed to restore electricity to over 1.5 million households impacted by the storm.

By 7 AM on Saturday, more than 20% of these households had their power restored, reflecting significant progress in the ongoing recovery efforts.

Efforts to repair roads are in progress, with 51 out of 89 main roads that were previously blocked now reopened.

High-speed rail services around the island are anticipated to resume by Saturday afternoon, while ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait are expected to restart by Sunday evening.

Haikou Meilan International Airport will stay closed until noon on Sunday because of the aftermath of Typhoon Yagi. In contrast, Sanya Phoenix International Airport in the tourist city of Sanya began to gradually resume flights starting at 10 AM on Saturday.

At the same time, rescue teams are urgently working to restore communication services, as over 12,500 base stations across the province have been damaged. Wenchang City has experienced the most severe damage to its communication infrastructure.

Super Typhoon Yagi, the 11th typhoon of the year, made landfall twice in China on Friday, first hitting Hainan and then Guangdong Province. (ANI/WAM)

