Support from the Tamil Nadu Govt reaches Sri Lanka as relief aid dispatched for Cyclone Ditwah-hit communities

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 6 : The Tamil Nadu Government dispatched 300 tonnes of relief assistance and essential supplies for Sri Lanka's Cyclone Ditwah-affected communities from Thoothukudi port on Saturday, as the island nation plans for rehabilitation and recovery after the devastating tropical storm wreaked havoc for the past weeks.

According to a release, the consignmentcomprising sugar, pulses and milk powderwas flagged off by Tamil Nadu Minister for Social Welfare and Women's Rights, P Geetha Jeevan and transported through three Indian Navy ships carrying 100 tonnes each.

The whole operation was coordinated under the supervision of Thoothukudi District Collector Ilambagavath.

The move comes after the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's announcement that the state would extend relief support to Sri Lanka in addition to the assistance already initiated by the Centre through the Indian Navy.

Speaking at the flag-off, Geetha Jeevan said Cyclone Ditwah had caused widespread destruction across Sri Lanka, leaving thousands without access to basic necessities.

She noted that the Tamil Nadu government had arranged relief material worth Rs 7.65 croretotalling 945 metric tonnesfrom Chennai and Thoothukudi, with 300 metric tonnes being shipped from Thoothukudi alone.

Senior district and naval officials, including Thoothukudi Mayor Jagan Periyasamy and INS Kattabomman Naval Officer Anil Kumar, were also present at the flag-off.

Meanwhile, in a wider relief effort under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India's humanitarian support communities on the ground affected by the cyclone, the Indian Army continues to expand its support in the region by delivering three sets of Bailey Bridges, which were airlifted from Delhi Cantt to Colombo to help restore critical connectivity in cyclone-hit regions.

According to the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI), over 80 trucks were also mobilised within 48 hours to prepare and load the bridge components.

"Indian Army as part of its ongoing efforts to assist Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, has facilitated the delivery of three sets of Bailey Bridges from Engineer Stores Depot, ESD Delhi Cantt, which were airlifted to Colombo. Over 80 trucks were mobilised to prepare and load the bridge components within 48 hours, enabling the Engineer Task Force to support essential connectivity efforts during this difficult period for affected communities," the ADGPI said in a post on X.

"These bridges will provide crucial links for residents, relief teams and ongoing recovery operations, helping restore access where it is urgently needed. Indian Army remains committed to support its neighbours in times of need and stands in solidarity with them as they work toward recovery," it added.

Adding to ongoing efforts, Lanka Ashok Leyland donated seven utility vehicles valued at over Rs. 65 million to Sri Lanka's relief and rehabilitation operations.

The handover ceremony, attended by Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and senior Sri Lankan ministers, also included an additional Rs. 2.5 million employee contribution. The vehicles were selected in consultation with Sri Lankan authorities to meet urgent operational needs.

"In the presence of High Commissioner Santosh Jha, Hon. Sunil Handunnetti, Minister of Industry & Entrepreneurship Development, Sri Lanka and Hon. Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Aruna Jayasekara, Deputy Minister of Defence, Sri Lanka, Lanka Ashok Leyland donated seven essential utility vehicles valued at more than Rs. 65 million to support relief, recovery, and rehabilitation efforts across Sri Lanka. Selected in consultation with authorities to meet urgent operational needs, this contribution was further strengthened by a Rs. 2.5 million donation from Lanka Ashok Leyland employees. Senior officials from the Disaster Management Centre and the Government of Sri Lanka were also present for the handover," the High Commission of India in Colombo stated in a post on X.

Earlier, the High Commission stated that the field hospital airlifted by an IAF C-17 on December 3 is now fully functioning in Sri Lanka's Mahiyanganaya near Kandyone of the worst-affected areas.

In just 24 hours, the facility provided medical care to around 400 patients, conducted 55 minor procedures and successfully carried out a surgical operation, the Indian High Commission in Colombo stated.

"The field hospital airlifted by IAF C-17 on 3 December is now fully operational in Mahiyanganaya near Kandy, one of the severely affected regions. In its first 24 hours, the facility has already: Provided much needed medical care to about 400 patients affected by Cyclone Ditwah. Successfully conducted 55 minor procedures and an operation. India's medical teams continue to stand beside Sri Lanka, ensuring that timely care reaches those in need," the High Commission stated in a post on X.

India's comprehensive reliefranging from medical assistance and transport infrastructure to essential suppliescontinues to support Sri Lanka's recovery efforts following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Till now, a total of 607 people have lost their lives, and 214 remain missing due to ongoing severe weather conditions in the island nation, as reported by the Daily Mirror Online, citing Sri Lanka's Disaster Management Centre (DMC).

According to the Daily Mirror Online, the adverse weather, which began on November 16, has impacted 2,082,195 individuals from 586,464 families across the country. The DMC also reported that 4,164 homes have been destroyed, while 67,505 others have sustained partial damage.

