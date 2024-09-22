"Supported deployment of medical equipment, facilities...": Japan PM at Quad leaders' Cancer Moonshot event

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 22 : Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that Japan has supported the deployment of medical equipment and facilities, and also offered technical cooperation.

Addressing the Quad leaders' Cancer Moonshot event in Wilmington, Delaware, Kishida said that such "endeavours will continue going forward."

"Regarding our support for measures against cancers in the Indo-Pacific region, Japan has offered support such as the deployment of equipment and technical cooperation, or support through international organisations and initiatives," the Japanese PM said in his remarks.

He underlined that Japan is also collaborating with research institutions working on cancers in the United States, Australia, and India.

"Regarding the measures against cervical cancers, we have supported the deployment of medical equipment and facilities, offered technical cooperation...and such endeavours will continue going forward," Kishida added.

Speaking at the event, PM Narendra Modi said the event reflects the countries' shared determination to provide affordable and accessible health care..

"This reflects our shared determination to provide affordable, accessible and quality health care. During the COVID pandemic, we had taken the Quad Vaccine initiative for the Indo-Pacific and I am glad that in the Quad, we have decided to jointly tackle challenges like cervical cancer. In cancer care, collaboration is essential for cure. An integrated approach of prevention, screening, diagnosis and treatment is necessary to reduce the burden of cancer. A very cost-effective cervical cancer screening program is underway in India at a mass scale,"

The Cancer Moonshot is a White House initiative to bring renewed leadership to the fight against cancer, facilitate new collaborations, and drive progress across the cancer journey utilising all facets of the oncology communityfederal agencies and departments, private companies, healthcare providers, patient groups, philanthropies, and all Americans.

The Cancer Moonshot has spurred tremendous action across the US government and from the public and private sectors, building a strong foundation for the work ahead.

To date, the Cancer Moonshot has announced more than 95 new programs, policies, and resources to address five priority actions. 170 private companies, nonprofits, academic institutions, and patient groups have also stepped up with new actions and collaborations.

The US Embassy in New Delhi facilitated the first ever US-India Cancer Moonshot Dialogue on August 5-6 at the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi, and was hosted by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

The dialogue focused attention on cancer, strengthening US-India biomedical research cooperation, and jointly developing solutions to improve the health and well-being of the global community.

