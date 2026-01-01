'Supported people and the country': Zelenskyy signs decree conferring state awards to 53 Ukrainians

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 1 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that he signed a decree conferring state awards upon 53 Ukrainians from various parts of the country who supported the people and the country.

He said in a post on X, "Today, I signed a decree conferring state awards on 53 Ukrainians from various regions of Ukraine. Behind each of these awards are stories of strength and responsibility. Among them are people who rescued the wounded from under the rubble after shelling, restored and restarted power stations, bringing light back to people's homes, performed surgeries on the injured without sleep or rest, and found the strength within to volunteer and help others."

Zelenskyy highlighted how these people in their own place supported the country and called them the country's strength.

"Each of them, in their own place, supported the people and the country when it was hardest. They rescued, treated, restored, supported, never let anyone lose hope, and revived faith. It is thanks to such people that Ukraine has endured and continues to live. I thank everyone for just being there. You are our strength. Glory to Ukraine!"

Earlier on December 30, Zelenskyy presented housing certificates to the warriors of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who have been conferred the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of fallen Heroes, in a gesture of gratitude for their service to the country.

In a post on X he said, "The Ukrainian home will always remain on the political map of the world, and it is critically important that in our shared home, every Ukrainian hero has a home of their own. I presented housing certificates to the warriors of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who have been conferred the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of fallen Heroes. And this is the very least the state can do to say thank you to you. For who you are. For who your loved ones are. For the fact that you all chose Ukraine and bound your destiny to the destiny of Ukraine. Glory to you. Glory to Ukraine!"

