Surge in obesity-related cancers among young adults in China, study finds

Beijing [China], August 26 : A recent study published in the Med journal by Cell Press has revealed a troubling trend in China: the incidence of obesity-related cancers has been increasing annually by 3.6 percent from 2007 to 2021, Global News reported.

The study highlights an even sharper rise among younger individuals aged 25 to 29, where the rate of such cancers grew by more than 15 percent each year. The researchers predict that, without substantial public health interventions, the incidence of obesity-related cancers in China could potentially double over the next decade.

Yang Jinkui, the corresponding author of the paper and an endocrinologist at Capital Medical University in Beijing, emphasized the critical need to address the obesity epidemic to stem the rising cancer rates.

He warned that if the obesity trend continues unchecked, the resulting increase in obesity-related cancers will impose a significant burden on China's economy and healthcare system. Yang suggested that strategies such as the use of medications and calorie labeling could be effective in tackling the growing obesity problem in the country, reported Global News.

The research team conducted an analysis of over 651,000 newly diagnosed cancer cases in China between 2007 and 2021. Of these cases, approximately 48 percent were linked to the 12 types of obesity-related cancers recognized by the World Health Organization.

In contrast, the incidence of cancers not associated with obesity, such as lung and bladder cancer, remained stable throughout the study period.

The study found that colorectal cancer, breast cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, and uterine cancer are the fastest-growing types of obesity-related cancers among young people.

It attributes this rise to changes in lifestyle, including increased consumption of meat and alcohol, which have been linked to the growing rates of obesity in China. The findings underscore the urgent need for effective public health strategies to address these issues and curb the alarming rise in obesity-related cancers.

