Suriname President arrives in Indore to attend Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi arrived at the airport in Indore to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and other officials received Santokhi at the airport.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi is the special guest of honour at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention. The 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is scheduled to be held in Indore from January 8-10. The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora: Reliable partners for India's progress in Amrit Kaal," the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

During his visit to Indore, Chandrikapersad Santokhi will hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on January 8. Jaishankar and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan also arrived at the Indore Airport on January 7 to attend the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention.

On January 9, the PBD Convention will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that will feature addresses by the Chief Guest Mohamed Irfaan Ali, Guyana's President and the Special Guest of Honour, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Suriname President. Furthermore, Santokhi will hold a meeting with PM Narendra Modi.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi will also hold a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu on January 10, as per the media advisory. He will attend the valedictory session and the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awards ceremony. He will attend the programme in Indore on January 11, according to the media advisory released by the Ministry of External Affairs.

On January 12, Chandrikapersad Santokhi will travel to Ahmedabad to attend various programmes. He will return to New Delhi on January 13 and participate in various events. He is scheduled to depart from India on January 14.

More than 3,500 diaspora members from nearly 70 countries have registered for the PBD Convention, the Ministry of External Affairs said in the press release.

On January 8, the inauguration of the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas will be held in partnership with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. Australian Member of Parliament Zaneta Mascarenhas will be the Guest of Honour at the Youth Pravasi Bharatiya Divas

A Commemorative Postal Stamp 'Surakshit Jaayen, Prashikshit Jaayen' will be released to highlight the importance of safe, legal, orderly and skilled migration, according to the press release.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first-ever digital Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Exhibition on the theme "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav - Contribution of Diaspora in Indian Freedom Struggle" to showcase the contribution of diaspora freedom fighters in India's Independence

Furthermore, a special town hall will be held in view of India's ongoing presidency of the G20 on January 9. On January 10, President Droupadi Murmu will confer Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Awards 2023 and preside over the valedictory session.

Notably, the PBD convention is being organised in person after a gap of four years and the first after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The previous edition of Pravasi Bharatiya Divas was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

