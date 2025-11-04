Surrendering to Islamists, Yunus govt in Bangladesh cancels plan to recruit music and PE teachers

Dhaka, Nov 4 The Bangladesh government has cancelled its plan to create posts for music and Physical Education (PE) teachers in government primary schools, weeks after facing criticism from several radical organisations, local media reported on Tuesday.

Bangladesh's Ministry of Primary and Mass Education released a revised gazette on Sunday, changing the Government Primary School Teachers Recruitment Rules 2025, Bangladesh-based The Daily Star reported. The revised gazette did not include two new teaching positions which were mentioned in the earlier gazette released on August 28.

Additional Secretary of the ministry's School Division, Masud Akhtar Khan stated, "A revised gazette has been issued. While the earlier version listed four categories of teachers, the new one includes only two. The posts of assistant teachers for music and physical education are no longer included."

He refused to comment on whether the decision was taken after facing pressure from any particular group, saying, "Please speak to the higher authorities about that."

The earlier gazette had mentioned two new assistant teacher positions for music and physical education along with other assistant teacher posts. Educationists had welcomed the decision of the authorities to introduce music and physical education in schools, calling it a long-overdue step towards encouraging creativity and all-round learning at the primary level.

However, several Islamist organisations, including Hefazat-e-Islam, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jamaat-e-Islami, Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish and Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, had criticised the decision of the authorities and demanded its withdrawal.

Since the collapse of the Awami League government led by Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 and Muhammad Yunus' takeover as the Chief Advisor to the interim government, Bangladesh seems to be regressing on multiple fronts, including political freedom, minority rights, economic security, and, most significantly, cultural secularism, a report stated in October.

Highlighting reports from human rights organisations, minority advocacy groups, and journalists, it mentioned a disturbing rise in religious intolerance with secular symbols being targetted, folk traditions suppressed, and statues and murals integral to Bangladesh’s cultural identity defaced or dismantled.

According to a report in 'Times of Oman', the situation has led to a climate of fear and self-censorship in the country, while eroding the vibrant public culture that once embraced diversity.

“Data gathered by the Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council highlights 2,442 instances of communal violence from August 2024 to mid-2025, encompassing murders, sexual assaults, attacks on places of worship, looting, vandalism, and property confiscations,” the report detailed.

“In just the first half of 2025, there were 258 incidents aimed at religious minorities, 27 murders, 59 assaults on places of worship, and numerous homes and businesses were devastated. The victims include men, women, and young people, many of whom have been compelled to abandon their homes in terror," it added.

The report stressed that several minority groups accused the Yunus administration of turning a blind eye to the attacks, even when the perpetrators are known.

“With radical factions like Jamaat-e-Islami re-emerging in the public sphere, there are growing concerns that the state is leaning towards appeasement or failing to curb extremist elements. Although formal alliances remain unclear, the notable rise in Islamist rhetoric, the cancellation of secular cultural events, and diminished protections for minority rights indicate a troubling shift,’ it noted.

