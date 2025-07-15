Survey reveals Pakistan's PTI govt losing support in KP over corruption, unemployment, misrule

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 15 : Public dissatisfaction is rising sharply in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) just months into Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur's tenure, as a recent Gallup Pakistan survey reveals deep frustrations over governance, services, and economic prospects, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, the province-wide survey, conducted between February and March 2025 with responses from 3,000 individuals, highlights critical gaps in basic public services. A staggering 74 per cent of respondents reported no access to clean drinking water or education, while 63 per cent lacked healthcare access. Conditions in southern and rural KP were even worse, with 66 per cent deprived of gas and 49 per cent facing unreliable electricity.

The survey found limited progress in infrastructure. While PTI's past term saw improvements in roads, only a minority of respondents have observed any new projects since the 2024 elections. Notably, 49 per cent of PTI voters said no development had occurred in their area, Geo News reported.

Corruption remains a major concern. Over half of those surveyed alleged misuse of development funds, and 71 per cent supported investigations into corruption, a sentiment echoed even by PTI supporters. Nearly half also believed corruption in government departments had worsened.

Unemployment (59 per cent) and lack of opportunity (67 per cent) topped economic anxieties. Most citizens were unaware of government-led economic programmes, and 73 per cent believed hiring is based on favouritism over merit.

Although 58 per cent expressed satisfaction with security, 57 per cent, especially in southern KP, continued to fear terrorism. The formal justice system was described as slow and corrupt, with 84 per cent of those aware of jirgas preferring traditional dispute resolution methods.

One bright spot was the Sehat Card health programme, which earned 83 per cent approval. However, only 38 per cent believed CM Gandapur was outperforming his predecessors, and 47 per cent said they would prefer Imran Khan in his place, Geo News stated.

Reacting to the report, KP CM's Adviser on Information, Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, rejected the findings, claiming they were baseless and politically motivated. He accused Gallup of bias and questioned why similar issues in Punjab and Sindh were not surveyed, Geo News reported.

