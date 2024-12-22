Survey sparks concerns over lack of vigilance among young Taiwanese towards Chinese threats

Taipei [Taiwan], December 22 : A survey has revealed that less than 40 per cent of young Taiwanese support regulating influencers linked to pro-China unification efforts, reported by Focus Taiwan.

This survey was done during a seminar, raising concerns among experts about the younger generation's lack of awareness and vigilance regarding threats from across the Taiwan Strait.

At a seminar in Taipei on Friday, the Asia-Pacific Elite Interchange Association (APEIA) unveiled the findings of a survey exploring public opinions on China's United Front tactics aimed at Taiwan, along with other recent cross-strait matters.

The survey results revealed that 56.3 per cent of respondents supported amending laws to regulate Taiwanese influencers involved in China's United Front activities, while 25.7 per cent opposed such measures and 18 per cent had no opinion. Among respondents aged 20 to 24, however, only 37.9 per cent were in favour, a notable decrease compared to the 49.1 to 70.6 per cent support seen in other age groups.

Arthur Wang, Secretary-General of the APEIA and a cross-strait relations expert described the relatively low awareness of Chinese United Front efforts among young Taiwanese as a "warning sign." He said," "This suggests that to some extent... our young people have indeed lost their vigilance."

He urged society to focus on the relatively low awareness among young Taiwanese in recognizing China's United Front activities, especially those who have been exposed to Chinese social media for extended periods.

Focus Taiwan reported that the survey was conducted amid reports that China has been allegedly recruiting Taiwanese influencers to assist with its United Front activities. These revelations were brought to light by YouTuber Pa Chiung in a documentary.

In the video, Pa Chiung interviewed Taiwanese rapper Chen Po-yuan, who shared his experience of collaborating with Chinese government agencies to promote his music, only to later realize he had been unwittingly used to advance a pro-unification agenda.

The United Front is a tactic employed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to influence and enlist individuals or groups in furthering its political and strategic objectives, including advocating for Taiwan's unification with China.

