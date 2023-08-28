Sushmita Sen shares a video on daughter Alisah's b'day, says 'I couldn't be prouder'

New Delhi, Aug 28 Actress Sushmita Sen on Monday showered love on her younger daughter Alisah on her birthday, saying how special God has made her, and that she "couldn't be prouder."

Taking to photo-sharing platform Instagram, Sushmita shared a video montage wherein we can see throwback photos of Alisah with the family.

There are glimpses of her childhood photos, school pictures with her elder sister Renee, travel clicks with mumma Sushmita, some glimpse of her maternal grandparents, photos of her previous birthday celebrations, and other candid photographs.

The former Miss Universe captioned the post: “Happyyyyy Birthday LOVE OF MY LIFE!!! How special God made you...and this privilege of being your Mother...I couldn't be prouder Alisah!!!! I love you Shona!!! #apowerfuldestinyawaits.”

Fans took to the comment section of the post, and wrote: “Happy birthday Alisah!! Hope u have a great one dearie.”

“Happiest birthday wishes princess!! May God bless you with abundant joy, goodies, success, happiness and greatness!!”

“I always look after you mam.you are an inspiration for all womens.alisha is very lucky to get you as her mother.happy birthday Alisha .God bless you dear.”

“Happy birthday angel alisah wish u for worlds happiness n lord bless u always baccha love to u always.”

“HaPpy happy happy birthday Alisha. May God bless you with love laughter luck happiness prosperity light an more. Be blessed my child.”

Sushmita is the mother of two adopted daughters. She had adopted her first daughter, Renee in 2000, while her second daughter, Alisah joined the family in 2010.

On the work front, Sushmita was recently seen in ‘Taali', which throws light on the trials and tribulations of Shreegauri Sawant’s (played by Sushmita) life - her daring transformation from Ganesh to Gauri, and the discrimination she was subjected to because of that, her fearless journey towards motherhood, and the audacious battle that led to the inclusion and identification of the third gender on every official document in India.

Created by Arjun Singgh Baran and Kartk D Nishandar, and directed by Ravi Jadhav, 'Taali' is a story of courage and change. It is streaming on JioCinema.

