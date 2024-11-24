Suspect arrested in UK after fatal shooting leaves one dead

London, Nov 24 A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following a fatal shooting in Birmingham, United Kingdom, that left one man dead and another critically injured, local media reported.

According to West Midlands Police on Saturday, a man in his 20s was found in a car Friday evening and pronounced dead at the scene. Another man, in his 30s, was discovered injured at a bus stop, believed to have been attempting to escape the gunman.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting local media reports.

Officers were called to the scene just before 2300 GMT on Friday. The suspect, also in his 30s, is currently in custody as the investigation continues, reported the BBC.

